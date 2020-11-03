 Skip to main content
VSP investigating fatal Tazewell County crash
VSP investigating fatal Tazewell County crash

POUNDING MILL, Va. - One person was killed and another sent to the hospital following a Tuesday afternoon crash in Tazewell County, a news release from the Virginia State Police states. 

At 12:43 p.m. VSP responded to a two vehicle crash in Tazewell County at the intersection of U.S. Route 19 and Virginia State Route 637. The news release states there was one fatality and a second person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the VSP, the news release states. 

