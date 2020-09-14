VSP investigating fatal Sunday evening crash in Smyth County

CHILHOWIE, Va. - A motorcyclist was killed Sunday evening then they crashed into a pickup truck, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.
At 5:46 p.m. Sunday VSP responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Shawnee Trail Road. The new release states that Randy L Trail, 52, was driving his 2001 Harley-Davidson FXS motorcycle was traveling on Shawnee Trail Road when he crossed into the path of an oncoming 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, pickup truck being driven by Aaron R. Dunford, 24.
Trail, of Marion, was wearing a helmet but died at the scene. Dunford, of Chilhowie, was not injured, the release states.
According to VSP, the crash is still under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.