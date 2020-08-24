VSP investigating fatal Dickenson County Crash

CLINTWOOD, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Dickenson County, a news release from VSP states.
The release states that Timothy D. Smith, 20, was driving south on Route 631 when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road. Smith and his vehicle traveled down the embankment, struck several trees and overturned into the Pound River. Smith of Clintwood, died at the scene.
The new release states that because the vehicle landed out of view from the road, the exact time of the crash is currently unknown. VSP responded at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, to report of the crash on State Route 631 just south of State Route 729.
The crash remains under investigation.
