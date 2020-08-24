 Skip to main content
VSP investigating fatal Dickenson County Crash
VSP investigating fatal Dickenson County Crash

CLINTWOOD, Va. - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred over the weekend in Dickenson County, a news release from VSP states.

The release states that Timothy D. Smith, 20, was driving south on Route 631 when his 2006 Chevrolet Silverado ran off the right side of the road. Smith  and his vehicle traveled down the embankment, struck several trees and overturned into the Pound River. Smith of Clintwood, died at the scene.

The new release states that because the vehicle landed out of view from the road, the exact time of the crash is currently unknown. VSP responded at 12:46 p.m. on Saturday, to report of the crash on State Route 631 just south of State Route 729.

The crash remains under investigation.

The release states

Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits
Abingdon’s 1099s reveal spending habits

The town of Abingdon paid private vendors and contractors $480,643 in 2019, a 42% increase of roughly $142,000 over the previous year’s $338,537.52, according to an analysis of tax records by the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.

