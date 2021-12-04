 Skip to main content
VSP IDs Virginia Beach man who died Monday along I-81 in Bristol
VSP IDs Virginia Beach man who died Monday along I-81 in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been identified as the person who was struck by two vehicles and died earlier this week along Interstate 81 in Bristol.

The Virginia State Police said Friday that Edward C. Henegar, 63, with a last known address of Virginia Beach, was killed. He was walking Monday evening with his back to traffic in the travel lane of the Interstate 81 northbound Exit 5 ramp, VSP said in a news release.

The man was struck by a 2015 Chrysler 200 and then a 2013 Lexus as both were attempting to exit the interstate. The VSP said the vehicles were unable to avoid striking the man.

Henegar, who was not wearing any reflective clothing, died at the scene. The VSP said no charges will be placed.

