VSP ids man killed Tuesday in Tazewell County crash

POUNDING MILL, Va. - A Vansant, Virginia man died and two others were injured Tuesday afternoon in a Tazewell County crash, a Wednesday afternoon news release from the Virginia State Police states.
On Tuesday, the Bristol Herald Courier reported that one person was killed and another sent to the hospital following a crash earlier that day in the Pounding Mill area of the county. A release VSP sent Wednesday states Kyle T. Ward, 67, of Vansant died at the scene of the crash and an unnamed male passenger travelling with Ward was taken to the hospital for serious injuries following the crash. Additionally, Mary G. Lester, 54, who was in a separate vehicle was taken to the hospital following the crash for minor injuries.
The release states that a 2005 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Ward, was travelling north on state Route 637 Tuesday. Ward failed to yield the right-of-way at the intersection of state Route 637 and U.S. Highway 19 and was struck by a 2020 Ford Expedition, driven by Lester, of Tazewell.
At 12:43 p.m. Tuesday, VSP responded to the two-vehicle crash. Once there, Ward was pronounced dead and the other two were transported to the hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation by VSP, the release states.
