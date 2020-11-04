VSP ids man killed Tuesday in Tazewell County crash

On Tuesday, the Bristol Herald Courier reported that one person was killed and another sent to the hospital following a crash earlier that day in the Pounding Mill area of the county. A release VSP sent Wednesday states Kyle T. Ward, 67, of Vansant died at the scene of the crash and an unnamed male passenger travelling with Ward was taken to the hospital for serious injuries following the crash. Additionally, Mary G. Lester, 54, who was in a separate vehicle was taken to the hospital following the crash for minor injuries.