VSP: Bluff City man charged with reckless driving in fatal crash in Russell County

LEBANON, Va. – A Bluff City man has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a fatal crash Friday in Lebanon that killed a Russell County woman, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

Around 4:40 p.m. Friday, a Dodge Ram traveling south on U.S. Route 19 failed to stop at a red light and struck a Subaru Crosstrek that had the green light to pull on to the road from Route 19 Business, the release states.

The Subaru’s driver, Susan A. Stiltner, 43, of Rosedale, died at the scene, according to the release.

The man who drove the Dodge, identified as Marvin D. Scalf, 70, of Bluff City, was uninjured, the release states.

State police reported that both drivers wore seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Authorities charged Scalf with reckless driving and the crash remains under investigation, the release states.

