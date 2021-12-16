VRA approves Bristol joining jail authority

VRA’s consent is conditional on approvals by the boards of supervisors of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties and the Norton City Council, as each of the current authority members must also approve Bristol joining.

“At this point, the other jurisdictions are awaiting the attorneys to develop the proper resolutions to meet VRA guidelines. The other jurisdictions will be scheduling the resolutions for their January meetings,” Clear wrote in an email response to the Bristol Herald Courier.

The Bristol Virginia City Council voted 3-2 in October to join the authority. City Manager Randy Eads declined comment on the VRA action.

“Bristol’s moral obligation pledge for its respective share of the VRA debt is to be memorialized in a support agreement between VRA and the city,” according to the VRA’s letter. “It is understood that SWRJA would set the per diem rate for all participants in SWRJA, including Bristol, to cover both operating and debt service costs annually.”

Member jurisdictions presently pay $35.38 per inmate, per day.