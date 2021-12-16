VRA approves Bristol joining jail authority

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Resources Authority this week approved the city of Bristol, Virginia’s request to join the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority.
The Dec. 14 approval clears the way for the authority’s 10-member locality boards to vote on whether to allow the city to join the authority and send all of its prisoners to the authority’s facilities — a move designed to ultimately close the city’s overcrowded jail, which is more than 50 years old.
The VRA manages the authority’s bonded indebtedness and had to accept the city becoming a party partially responsible for helping pay off those bonds.
“Given the estimated operational cost savings associated with adding Bristol to the SWRJA, this letter serves as VRA’s consent to the addition of the city to SWRJA to be evidenced by certain related amendments to the SWRJA amended service agreement effective July 1, 2005 and the VRA-related documents associated with the VPFP [Virginia Pooled Financing Program]
series 2013A and 2020A loans,” states the correspondence from VRA Executive Director Stephanie Hamlett to Stephen Clear, superintendent of the Jail Authority.
The authority was established in 2003, added Tazewell County in 2005 and presently operates four jail facilities in Abingdon, Duffield, Haysi and Tazewell.
VRA’s consent is conditional on approvals by the boards of supervisors of Buchanan, Dickenson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington and Wise counties and the Norton City Council, as each of the current authority members must also approve Bristol joining.
“At this point, the other jurisdictions are awaiting the attorneys to develop the proper resolutions to meet VRA guidelines. The other jurisdictions will be scheduling the resolutions for their January meetings,” Clear wrote in an email response to the Bristol Herald Courier.
The Bristol Virginia City Council voted 3-2 in October to join the authority. City Manager Randy Eads declined comment on the VRA action.
“Bristol’s moral obligation pledge for its respective share of the VRA debt is to be memorialized in a support agreement between VRA and the city,” according to the VRA’s letter. “It is understood that SWRJA would set the per diem rate for all participants in SWRJA, including Bristol, to cover both operating and debt service costs annually.”
Member jurisdictions presently pay $35.38 per inmate, per day.
The city also agreed to pay an annual premium of $200,750 directly to the authority member localities — based on $2.75 per day, per 200 inmates for 10 years to offset revenues lost due to enough space to continue holding large numbers of federal inmates — which reimburses the authority at $75 per day.
Each locality would be paid based on its average daily inmate census.
The city is also responsible for paying for all legal and related fees in amending the authority’s bond documents. It would also be responsible to pay any VRA costs, including attorney fees, related to any legal action that might arise on this issue, according to the document.
City officials previously said the current city jail might remain open until mid-2022 pending the relocation of all city inmates to regional authority facilities.
