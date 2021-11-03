Voters narrowly elect Tyrone Foster as new sheriff of Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL. Va. — Veteran city police Detective Tyrone Foster got a new job Tuesday, when voters narrowly selected him to become the next sheriff of Bristol, Virginia.

Foster, 63, won over Charlie Thomas, 56, a longtime captain with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, with 2,554 unofficial votes, or 51.4%, to 2,404, or 48.4%. Vote totals are unofficial until the city Electoral Board completes its canvass this morning.

“I am proud to be your next sheriff for the city of Bristol, Virginia,” Foster told an assemblage of about 30 cheering family, friends and campaign volunteers Tuesday night. “I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ first because he is the reason we are here. I’m nothing and I can do nothing except through him. The people of Bristol have spoken; thank you, Lord, and thanks to every one of you all.”

Foster, who currently serves as chairman of the city School Board, will have to resign that post. He is expected to take the oath of office and take office in January. He will replace Sheriff Michael Stout, who was sworn in back in July following the retirement of former Sheriff David Maples.

Foster said he was “relieved” with the outcome.