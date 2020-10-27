Voters in Sullivan County to decide liquor referendum

Glover said he’s heard a “very positive” response to the referendum among people in the county, particularly restaurant and business owners.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from restaurants—from the Piney Flats area, from the boat docks around Boone Lake … [and] from boat docks and restaurants on South Holston Lake also,” he said. “They know it’s another way to stream revenue for them.”

County Commissioner Joyce Crosswhite, who represents Blountville and co-sponsored the resolution on the referendum, said it could help rural parts of the county capture revenue they’ve been missing out on.

“I know we’re in the Bible Belt, but people are going to drink if it’s available,” Crosswhite said. “You can drive 15 minutes up the road to Bristol and get a mixed drink if you want it. … We’re losing a lot of tax revenue by not having liquor-by-the-drink [sales].”

Both Glover and Crosswhite said that legalizing those sales throughout the county could also attract new businesses as well as benefit existing ones.

“We’re hoping and praying that if this passes ... maybe a chain restaurant would want to move [to] Sullivan County, or a hotel,” Crosswhite said. “That’s our hope.”