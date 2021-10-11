Voter registration deadline for Nov. 2 is Tuesday

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Tuesday.
Anyone who needs to register to vote or to update voter information must submit an application by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Bristol Virginia General Registrar Penny Limburg. Applications postmarked by Oct. 12, will also be accepted.
Voters may register online via the citizen’s portal at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov or obtain an application from their local elections office or designated state agencies.
Contact the Bristol Virginia Office of Elections and Voter Registration or visit bristolva.org/elections for more information or call 276-645-7318.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.