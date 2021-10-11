 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voter registration deadline for Nov. 2 is Tuesday
0 comments

Voter registration deadline for Nov. 2 is Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Tuesday.

Anyone who needs to register to vote or to update voter information must submit an application by 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to Bristol Virginia General Registrar Penny Limburg. Applications postmarked by Oct. 12, will also be accepted.

Voters may register online via the citizen’s portal at www.vote.elections.virginia.gov or obtain an application from their local elections office or designated state agencies.

Contact the Bristol Virginia Office of Elections and Voter Registration or visit bristolva.org/elections for more information or call 276-645-7318.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC Columbus Day Parade returns after COVID year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Meadowview grandmother opens child care center
Local News

Meadowview grandmother opens child care center

  • Updated

When a Meadowview woman had trouble finding caregivers for her young grandchildren, she did what any grandmother would like to do. She started her own preschool and day care to help her own daughters and other mothers in the area receive reliable child care.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts