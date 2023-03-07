On March 11, the Overmountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited and local fishing guide leaders will host the Bill Beazell and Allen Robbins Memorial Tailwater Roundup.

This event provides an opportunity for those who enjoy the South Holston and Watauga Rivers to join forces to clean up the area, according to a written statement.

This event is made possible by contributions from the Tennessee Valley Authority, Holston Distributing, fly fishing companies and many local businesses.

Volunteers who would like to help clean the Watauga and South Holston rivers can meet at the Bluff City boat ramp or Ingles in Elizabethton at 8 a.m., to register. All participants will receive a garbage grabber and T-shirt. These items were made possible because of a grant from TVA.

Once registered, volunteers will be assigned an area to cleanup. Participants can walk the banks, wade the river, or bring their own watercraft to float and clean. Trash bags and gloves will be provided by the TVA and AFTCO. Organizers will have resources to collect the bagged trash and take it to nearby dumpsters. Cleaning will wrap up around 2:00 p.m.

Following the cleanup, a celebration for participants will be held at the Watauga River Lodge located at 643 Smalling Rd, Watauga, starting at 4 p.m. All participants will receive a free meal and be entered to win prizes. This year’s meal will be catered by Big Dan’s BBQ of Elizabethton.

More details can be found on the web at omtu.org or on Facebook @overmountaintu.