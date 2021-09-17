Volunteers race to build home at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The green flag dropped at noon Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway, sending uniformed men and women to work, preparing footers for a new home.
Appalachia Service Project kicked off the “Race to Build 48 Hours” in the back parking lot at the speedway. More than 100 volunteers are expected to work nearly nonstop through Saturday afternoon to build a home for a local family in need.
The organization’s CEO, Walter Crouch, led the first volunteers in prayer, waved a green flag and led the dozen or so men and women to begin working on the home’s base. Crouch told the Bristol Herald Courier that the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, at less than 1,000 feet, will then be moved to Myrtle Street in Johnson City.
Carmella Lee, a Johnson City grandmother, will get the keys to the house Saturday. Lee currently raises her granddaughters after her daughter was involved in a car accident that left her with significant memory loss.
Crouch said the new home will be on land donated by the city of Johnson City and is across from the Langston Hughes Center. Crouch noted that the family is ethnically diverse and the center will be an asset for them.
In the past, college students have competed to build homes at BMS for Appalachia Service Project. Crouch said the COVID-19 pandemic, however, made that difficult to schedule. Instead, the organization’s volunteers, contractors, subcontractors and race drivers are helping build.
“We want it to be low maintenance and energy efficient because our families are low-income families,” Crouch said.
It will have vinyl windows and vinyl siding, as well as a brick lower exterior. It also will have a covered front porch.
Two other homes will also be built, including one for a veteran who is currently homeless, Crouch said.
Drivers participating in Thursday afternoon’s build included Rajah Caruth, Nick Sanchez, Isabella Robusto, Lavar Scott, Regina Sirvent and Daniel Dye, according to Bristol Motor Speedway.
The drivers said they had never constructed a home before Thursday. They were dressed in their racing gear as they helped move the lumber needed to construct the footers.
The goal is to finish the home at the speedway before the night race begins Saturday.
Race to Build is just one part of ASP’s larger outreach to families in need across Central Appalachia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.