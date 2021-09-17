Volunteers race to build home at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The green flag dropped at noon Thursday at Bristol Motor Speedway, sending uniformed men and women to work, preparing footers for a new home.

Appalachia Service Project kicked off the “Race to Build 48 Hours” in the back parking lot at the speedway. More than 100 volunteers are expected to work nearly nonstop through Saturday afternoon to build a home for a local family in need.

The organization’s CEO, Walter Crouch, led the first volunteers in prayer, waved a green flag and led the dozen or so men and women to begin working on the home’s base. Crouch told the Bristol Herald Courier that the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home, at less than 1,000 feet, will then be moved to Myrtle Street in Johnson City.

Carmella Lee, a Johnson City grandmother, will get the keys to the house Saturday. Lee currently raises her granddaughters after her daughter was involved in a car accident that left her with significant memory loss.

Crouch said the new home will be on land donated by the city of Johnson City and is across from the Langston Hughes Center. Crouch noted that the family is ethnically diverse and the center will be an asset for them.