Volunteers pack goodies for this year's Santa Train

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – With shouts of “Santa Train” reverberating through the chilly night air, dozens of volunteers went about the business of packing and loading tons of toys, plush items and food products for this weekend’s 80th annual Santa Train.

Saturday will mark the train’s first run through Appalachia since 2019 following two years of drive-through distributions due to COVID-19. Everyone who volunteered to spend Wednesday on the front porch of the Eastman Road Food City store loading items into plastic bins appeared happy the tradition was returning.

Among those volunteers was Karen Davidson of Yuma, Virginia, who was filling containers on the toy side of the assembly line.

“My family was from Fort Blackmore and Dungannon so it’s been a tradition in our family for many, many years,” she said. Now 50, this will mark her 49th Santa Train.

“I missed one when I was in high school,” Davidson said. “Now I’m having a Santa Train party at my house because a lot of my friends have never been. I just can’t fathom that. I’m just ecstatic its back. I can’t wait. It’s going to be so much fun.”

The train is a collaborative effort between CSX and partners Food City, Soles4Souls, Appalachian Power and the Kingsport Chamber. It begins Saturday morning near Pikeville, Kentucky and will make 13 stops, ending in Kingsport.

Angela Costa of CSX said the Florida-based company welcomes the chance to put the train back on the rails.

“The CSX Santa Train is so important to us because, at its core, CSX is about serving the community and serving our customers. We are thrilled to be able to run the 80th year of the Santa Train. Giving back to the community we serve is in our DNA; it’s what we’re all about. It’s been sad the last two years we hadn’t been able to run it. Thankfully we were able to pivot with our Food City partner and do the drive-throughs but there is nothing like running the Santa Train. We’re thrilled.”

CSX originally announced the train wouldn’t run this year but that changed in September, forcing everyone involved to scramble to make the November deadline.

“We are really ecstatic to get it back on the tracks,” said Jamie Horton, Food City’s Santa Train coordinator, who will celebrate her 25th anniversary of involvement with the train project.

“It’s been a whirlwind trying to get everything planned. We knew it would be different this year but we made it happen. We’ve got a really good group of sponsors and everybody pulled their own weight and made it happen,” Horton said. “This is a lot we wouldn’t normally pack. Normally we would send the toys and some of the plush to Jacksonville and they’d pack it so it’s already on the train. This year we didn’t have the time so we’re packing everything.”

Volunteers filled two trucks worth of plastic totes – designated for each of the train’s stops. One group contains toys of all sizes that will be distributed by volunteers on the ground filled one side while more totes filled with plush toys that will be thrown from the rear of the Santa car.

The CSX Santa Train’s final stop will be in Kingsport, where, instead of items thrown from the train, there will be a free community event. Santa’s Depot will feature holiday activities for children of all ages at Centennial Park in downtown Kingsport from 1 until 3:30 p.m.

Past Santa Trains have had country music performers including Patty Loveless who recorded a song about the train, the Judds, Amy Grant, Ricky Skaggs and others. That won’t be the case this year.

“The celebrity this year is Santa Claus,” Horton said. “That’s who people come out to see.”

80th annual Santa Train Schedule

Kentucky Time (Stop Duration)

Shelby 6 a.m.

Marrowbone 6:20 a.m. (15 minutes)

Elkhorn City 7:05 a.m. (20 minutes)

Virginia

Toms Bottom 7:45 a.m. (10 minutes)

Haysi 8:07 a.m. (15 minutes)

Clincho 8:40 a.m. (15 minutes)

Fremont 9:08 a.m. (25 minutes)

Dante 10:08 a.m. (20 minutes)

St. Paul 10:53 a.m. (20 minutes)

Dungannon 12:03 p.m. (20 minutes)

Ft. Blackmore 12:48 p.m. (20 minutes)

Kermit 1:48 p.m. (20 minutes)

Waycross 2:20 p.m. (15 minutes)

Tennessee

Kingsport 3:00 p.m. (train ends)