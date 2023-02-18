Work is underway on a Volunteer Parkway median project intended to ease access to the new Friendship Career Center.

The project was approved by the Bristol Tennessee City Council last November.

The main work includes closing the median opening at Cemetery Road and creating a new median opening at the entrance of the Career Center, a former car dealership that was donated to Bristol Tennessee City Schools in 2021 by the Mitch Walters family and Friendship Automotive Enterprises.

Brian Ramsey, director of engineering for Bristol, Tennessee, said the project began this week, but there isn’t yet a clear completion date.

“It may be a little while before we get the job done, with the asphalt plants being closed (for winter), but we wanted to get a head start on it while we had good weather,” Ramsey said.

Traffic is already being impacted by the project.

“[Drivers] can expect the left lanes to be closed periodically while we are working on the project,” Ramsey said. “Just be aware. We want it to be safe for the public and our folks out there working on the project.”

The scope of work also includes adding a turning lane for the new median opening and an acceleration lane for traffic exiting the career center southbound.

The median opening at Phillipswood Drive and Avoca Road will also be widened, according to Ramsey, who said there are plans to widen the turning radius from the Parkway onto Phillipswood.

The Friendship Career Center is home of the Viking Academy, an individualized career and technical work-based learning program for Tennessee High School. The center houses an automotive shop, classrooms and a mechanical, electrical and plumbing program. Students and staff moved into the facility last October.