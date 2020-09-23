Volunteer firefighter dies putting out fire in Marion

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marion, Va. - A firefighter with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department died while helping put out a structure fire in Marion this morning, according to a news release from the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician, Charles C. Woods, was found unresponsive early this morning and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful according to the fire department news release, which was sent out by Charles Moser a spokesperson for the fire department.

Woods and the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department had responded at 2:06 a.m. Wednesday morning to a structure fire at 336 North Overlook Drive, Marion. Woods was found unresponsive at 3:28 a.m. Woods was taken to Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, but attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at 4:13 a.m.

Woods had served with the Adwolfe Volunteer Fire Department since 1985. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be provided by Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion.