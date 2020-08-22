Vocal former CIA analyst now teaches at King

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A former CIA analyst who reviewed classified records regarding Southeast Asia now teaches international security relations at King University and is often vocal about current political issues.
Since 2014, Gail Helt, 50, has served as an assistant professor in the political science department at King University in Bristol. Before then, Helt worked for the CIA. Now that she’s out of the CIA, Helt speaks openly about her concerns about President Donald Trump — being featured on MSNBC and the Washington Post.
Helt received her doctorate degree at the University of Arizona, where she studied political science and international relations.
“They (CIA) were on campus and I handed them a copy of my resume,” Helt said this week in her Bristol Hall office. “Since a lot of my research was on China, they were really interested at the time. Within two weeks, I had a job offer.”
Helt, a New York native, moved to northern Virginia to begin working at CIA headquarters in the spring of 2003.
“I was really lucky because I got to work on what I love, which was China, specifically their relationship with Taiwan,” Helt said. “That’s what I focused on for the bulk of my career.”
While Taiwan considers itself an independent nation, China continues to treat it as a territory. The U.S. and Taiwan “enjoy a robust unofficial relationship,” according to the U.S. State Department.
Helt analyzed various intelligence communications for six to seven years regarding China and Taiwan.
“You would read a lot of communications,” said Helt, who added that she read a number of classified documents every morning.
Helt and others analyzed the documents to determine whether anything needed to be communicated with others, including the president. Helt wrote many reports on the communications and several reached the president — both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Due to the nature of the classified records, Helt was unable to specifically describe the communications; however, she said some resulted in presidential actions.
After working on Chinese matters, Helt analyzed communications for Afghanistan, Malaysia and Singapore.
Between 2012-2014, Helt also reviewed detainee affairs. She assisted in the review of documents regarding detainees who were being transferred. During that time, Helt said she read many reports on torture.
“I read some really gruesome things,” Helt said.
Finally, in 2014, she decided it was time to leave the CIA and go into teaching.
“I wanted to get my voice back,” said Helt, who was troubled by the torture reports.
Many former CIA analysts often remain quiet after their time serving the country, which Helt said she appreciated, but some become vocal.
In 2018, Helt spoke out against Trump’s nomination of Gina Haspel for CIA director. Democrats and Helt said Haspel oversaw torture programs. Haspel was confirmed and continues to serve as CIA director.
“President Trump has waged an all-out assault on the institutions that form the foundation of our democracy and the basis of a functional government,” Helt wrote in a letter to the editor at the Bristol Herald Courier. “Driven by apparent resentment of anyone who attempts to hold him accountable, his attacks on the free press have undermined its credibility as a necessary institution of a functioning democracy.”
Helt said America can’t survive four more years of “damage to its foundations,” referring to Trump’s possible reelection.
Helt said she was disappointed Trump has regularly complimented dictators and has said he might not accept the election results.
Helt was also vocal about the torture exhibit at the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C. Others, including Senate lawmakers, also found issues with the exhibit, saying it glossed over torture practices. Due to the backlash, the museum has overhauled the exhibit. Helt said she hopes to soon see the changes.
At King, Helt serves as the coordinator of the Security and Intelligence Studies Program. Her goal is to help students better understand counterterrorism and intelligence practices, particularly interrogation methods.
She said she chose King because she does not consider herself a city girl.
With the upcoming election, Helt now voices her support for Democrat Joe Biden, although she said she has traditionally voted for more Republicans than Democrats. She voted twice for Bush and twice for Obama, although she said she has issues with both, particularly when it comes to intelligence practices.
If Biden wins, Helt said she’ll wait by the phone for a call from the CIA to head back to McLean, Virginia.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.