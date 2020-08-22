Vocal former CIA analyst now teaches at King

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A former CIA analyst who reviewed classified records regarding Southeast Asia now teaches international security relations at King University and is often vocal about current political issues.

Since 2014, Gail Helt, 50, has served as an assistant professor in the political science department at King University in Bristol. Before then, Helt worked for the CIA. Now that she’s out of the CIA, Helt speaks openly about her concerns about President Donald Trump — being featured on MSNBC and the Washington Post.

Helt received her doctorate degree at the University of Arizona, where she studied political science and international relations.

“They (CIA) were on campus and I handed them a copy of my resume,” Helt said this week in her Bristol Hall office. “Since a lot of my research was on China, they were really interested at the time. Within two weeks, I had a job offer.”

Helt, a New York native, moved to northern Virginia to begin working at CIA headquarters in the spring of 2003.

“I was really lucky because I got to work on what I love, which was China, specifically their relationship with Taiwan,” Helt said. “That’s what I focused on for the bulk of my career.”

While Taiwan considers itself an independent nation, China continues to treat it as a territory. The U.S. and Taiwan “enjoy a robust unofficial relationship,” according to the U.S. State Department.

Helt analyzed various intelligence communications for six to seven years regarding China and Taiwan.