BRISTOL, Va. — Eileene Allison’s courses at Virginia Middle School are called “Tech Ed.”

"Problem solving" might be a better title.

Allison teaches STEM [science, technology, engineering and math] courses and her students are presently designing and building a project that mimics an internal combustion engine with a shaft that turns and causes other components to move up and down, while another class designs and tests blades for a wind turbine.

In the eighth-grade class, all the projects are housed in a small, 4-inch-wide wooden structure the students create.

“They are building an automata based on an example they’ve seen. They have to use two different types of materials — wood and something else. They learn how to design things on auto-cad and a 3-D printer. And they get to make the project their own design,” Allison said.

Students who prefer not to 3-D print components can design and cut the components out of wood.

“I thought most students would want to work with the hand tools, but the majority like the auto-cad; the technology part of it,” she said.

Eighth-grader Landon Thomas had completed designing dowel rods to move up and down and a guide that they fit into, and was waiting for the 3-D printer to create those pieces for his project.

“Designing one piece might take five minutes unless it’s more complicated, but I have to make sure the measurements are right,” he said. “The holes are two inches apart but I have to convert inches to millimeters.

“The main reason I’m doing 3-D printing is because its more precise than if I’d done it by hand,” Landon said. “It’s a lot of trial and error. These [components] were off a little so I had to learn what was wrong and re-design them.”

He estimated he’s spent five to eight hours thus far with another three to five hours to complete the project — given the time for the printers to create the pieces.

Student David McMillan opted not to 3-D print the components of his automata, instead cutting them out by hand. And while his design works, on Thursday he was trying to solve how to limit the movement.

“The 3D printer is good but I just like to do it with my hands,” David said.

The eighth-grade projects are the culmination of two previous of mastering different skills.

“In sixth grade they learn what technology is. In seventh grade we do small projects, and eighth-grade I try to challenge them to do projects that take three, four or five weeks and put in everything they’ve learned — from design to sketching, creativity,” the instructor said.

One look around the classroom revealed that every student had taken an individual approach and the projects were all at differing levels of completion.

“I think the most important thing they learn in this class that translates into the real world is problem-solving skills,” Allison said. “They have to troubleshoot things until they get it correct. It’s not going to work the first time. They have to figure out what is wrong or what kind of adjustment can I make.”