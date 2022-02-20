Visits to the Blue Ridge Parkway approached 16 million last year

Nearly 16 million people traveled along the Blue Ridge Parkway last year, again putting the scenic highway at the top of the list of the most-visited national parks.

The parkway, which runs for 469 miles through the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia and North Carolina, had 15,948,148 recreational visits, according to estimates from the National Park Service.

That was up nearly 2 million from 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused park closures and restrictions across the country.

While overall use of the parkway has remained relatively stable over the past five to 10 years, some of the more popular sites are feeling the impacts of heavy visitation.

“Overcrowding at popular locations can lead to diminished visitor experience and damage to park resources,” parkway superintendent Tracy Swartout said in a news release Thursday.

Parkway officials are encouraging people to find alternatives and make plans in advance. Details can be found at https://go.nps.gov/parkway-plan-ahead.

A 15-mile section of the parkway from U.S. 220 in Roanoke to the top of Bent Mountain has been closed since May 2020, when heavy rains caused a landslide that washed out a section of the road.

Traffic has been detoured through Roanoke and Roanoke County. Repairs are expected to begin this spring and be completed by fall.

Visitation numbers, which are based in part on traffic counters installed in the pavement, are compiled annually by the National Park Service.

Among the findings in the 2021 report:

Last year’s visitation represents an approximate 13% increase from 2020. The parkway most recently saw similar levels of visitation in 2017 with an estimated 16.1 million visitors.

In 2021, there was a 12% increase in camping use over 2019, which was the most recent high-occupancy year. Tent camping was up 10% and RV use up 16% over 2019.

There were 362 motor vehicle wrecks on the parkway last year, 102 of which involved injuries. Eight of the incidents, five of them involving motorcycles, led to fatalities.