BRISTOL, Tenn. — The number of positive cases among residents and staff at Christian Care Center of Bristol climbed to 51, according to a Friday news release from Jennifer Skaggs, the facility’s executive director.
Meanwhile, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Friday that a third resident at the nursing home in Bristol, Tennessee — which it says has 120 total residents — has died from COVID-19. Two deaths from the virus were reported last week.
Skaggs said in the statement that 12 residents with active cases of the virus are in isolation at the nursing home, while two residents with active cases are hospitalized. She said that 15 staff members who have tested positive are self-isolating at home.
In addition to those 29 residents and staff who are actively receiving treatment or self-isolating, Skaggs added that another 22 people who tested positive for COVID-19 at the facility have recovered.
“Out of the 22 total recoveries, 14 are residents and eight are staff members,” Skaggs said.
The total count of 51 cases reported Friday does not appear to include the three resident deaths from COVID-19. Skaggs did not respond to a question from the Bristol Herald Courier about the facility’s total number of deaths.
Skaggs reiterated in the statement that Dr. Vivian Clark, Christian Care’s medical director, is working with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and “following strict Joint Commission, Department of Health and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) precautions and guidelines.”
“We remain vigilant against this terrible virus afflicting our nation and local community,” Skaggs added. “We deeply appreciate your prayers and support as we all face this terrible virus and worldwide pandemic.”
