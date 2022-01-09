Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission OKs SW Virginia projects

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission has approved funding for several projects in Southwest Virginia.

The commission met Friday at the Richmond Marriott to approve projects that promise to create new opportunities for farmers, increase the ability of localities to attract new businesses, support entrepreneurs as they seek to start a business and attract valuable tourism dollars to the region, according to a news release.

“Supporting our farmers and producers, as well as creating jobs and opportunity in the communities we serve by helping attract new businesses and expand existing ones, have always been priorities for the Tobacco Commission, and the projects approved at this meeting will do all of those things and more,” said Tobacco Commission Executive Director Evan Feinman. “I’m proud of what the Commission accomplished here in Richmond and look forward to seeing these projects get underway.”

Commissioners approved a $9,000 grant for the Abingdon Feeder Cattle Association. The organization will conduct mechanizing forage research in Southwest Virginia. The project will will support the purchase of a no-till seed drill for use in seeding forage research and demonstration plots, the Tobacco Commission said in a summary of the projects.

