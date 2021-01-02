Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin dies after contracting coronavirus

State Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, died Friday as a result of complications from COVID-19.
Chafin, 60, was an attorney and cattle farmer from Russell County. He was first elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2013 and was elected to the state senate in 2014, winning nearly 60% of the votes cast.
He advocated for jobs in his district, particularly in the coalfields where the decline of coal has devastated local economies, according to a statement from the senator’s office. He was a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, economic development and health care coverage for thousands of low-income Virginians. He had a high rate of passed legislation.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said he was “heartbroken.”
“We have lost a true friend of Southwest Virginia,” Kilgore said. “I was honored to count Sen. Chafin as a close friend. Our prayers are with Lora and the family tonight.”
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said there was a “hole in our hearts” over Chafin’s passing.
“Ben loved life, his family, his work and the people of Southwest Virginia for whom he advocated tirelessly,” Pillion said. “He was a beloved member of the Senate of Virginia, where he will be sorely missed by all. There is a hole in our hearts and in all of Virginia tonight. We extend our love and prayers to his wife Lora, children Sophie, Audra and Gus and his entire family during this difficult time.”
Gov. Ralph Northam expressed his condolences in a written statement.
“With the passing of Senator Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate — and we have all lost a good man,” Northam said in the statement.
“Pam and I are praying for Lora and their children and I have ordered the Virginia state flag to be lowered immediately in his honor and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment,” Northam said. “This is sad news to begin a new year with the loss of a kind and gracious man. May we all recommit to taking extra steps to care for one another.”
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, also issued a statement.
“Sen. Ben Chafin was a great legislator as well as a friend. As a native of Southwest Virginia, he cared deeply for its people and was a tremendous advocate for them in the state Senate. I will miss this good and dedicated public servant. My prayers are with his wife Lora and his family,” Griffith said.
Kirk Cox, former Speaker of the Virginia House and a candidate for governor was also a former colleague.
“I am hurting alongside my General Assembly colleagues after learning of Ben’s passing. He was a good man. I was fortunate to serve with him in the House and work with him in the Senate. He was always welcoming and kind and his dedication to Southwest Virginia was ever present. I am praying for his family and the Southwest Virginia community of which he was such an integral part,” Cox said
He is survived by his wife, mother, sister, three adult children and two grandchildren.
Sen. Chafin was principal of Chafin Law Firm in Lebanon. He was also a long term board member of the First Bank and Trust (which his father helped found) as well as an avid outdoorsman.
The family thanks the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for its vigorous care and heartfelt support during his two weeks of medical services there. The family, at Ben’s request, will not hold a formal burial service and request that in lieu of flowers and other acts of kindness to please make food bank donations in Ben’s memory to the Elk Garden School Community Ministry at 52 Hayters Gap Road, Rosedale, Va., 24280. The food bank is affiliated with the Gracewood Community Church in Lebanon, Virginia, where Ben and his family attended since its founding in 2008.
