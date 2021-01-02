Virginia state Sen. Ben Chafin dies after contracting coronavirus

Gov. Ralph Northam expressed his condolences in a written statement.

“With the passing of Senator Ben Chafin, Southwest Virginia has lost a strong advocate — and we have all lost a good man,” Northam said in the statement.

“Pam and I are praying for Lora and their children and I have ordered the Virginia state flag to be lowered immediately in his honor and remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of his interment,” Northam said. “This is sad news to begin a new year with the loss of a kind and gracious man. May we all recommit to taking extra steps to care for one another.”

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, also issued a statement.

“Sen. Ben Chafin was a great legislator as well as a friend. As a native of Southwest Virginia, he cared deeply for its people and was a tremendous advocate for them in the state Senate. I will miss this good and dedicated public servant. My prayers are with his wife Lora and his family,” Griffith said.

Kirk Cox, former Speaker of the Virginia House and a candidate for governor was also a former colleague.