Virginia state parks announce hunting guidelines

Each year Virginia State Parks, managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, offer a variety of hunting opportunities.

Managed deer hunts are key to handling the parks’ overall deer management program. Participating hunters are asked to support this effort by following harvest guidelines associated with each hunt.

This year reservations must be made online through the new State Parks reservation system. To make a reservation, visit online at https://reservevaparks.com/Web/. You must have an email address and create an online account in order to reserve a hunting time and location. It is encouraged that you create an online account before the reservation period opens up as it can take some time for the account information to process.

All hunts will have a go-live day in September and the sales begin at 9 a.m. so be sure to review this grid which can be found at www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting for more details on hunt locations and dates.

Hunting opportunities range from open hunting in designated areas to managed deer hunts. Hunters can also reserve stands or zones on a first-come, first-served basis using the online system.

Virginia State Parks Hunting Rules:

• Hunting and camping is permitted only in designated areas.

• Virginia game laws apply in all designated hunting areas.

• All state park hunts require proof of completion of a hunter safety course. This is beyond the requirements of State Hunting Regulations.

• Hunters are required to wear a Blaze Color (Blaze Orange or Blaze Pink) hat and vest while hunting in any park. This is beyond the requirements of State Hunting Regulations.

For more information about hunting opportunities and programs in Virginia State Parks visit www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/hunting.