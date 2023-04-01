Sports wagering in Virginia declined 15% during February compared to January but was nearly 8% more than last year, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Betting topped $433.8 million during the month of February, ending a four-month stretch where betting topped $500 million. The lottery, which oversees sports betting and other gaming in Virginia reported gross gaming wagers during February 2022 was just under $402 million.

“Like many states with active sports betting markets, Virginia took a hit this February. Wagers were down about 15% and revenue dipped a little over 30%, despite the Super Bowl earlier in the month, according to BetVirginia.com analyst Dru James. “While this is not abnormal market behavior, the margin by which these markets have declined month-to-month has varied greatly. Even large, established markets like New York and New Jersey saw decreases in wagers close to or over 30%. Michigan saw a 50% decline in revenue from January to February. With that perspective in mind, Virginia may be middle-of-the-pack but is exhibiting a stability that rivals other markets.”

James noted that in addition to wagers rising compared to February 2022, revenues rose 260% and taxes increased 233%.

“This kind of long-term growth is ideal in a market, especially one where a new market has recently emerged,” James said in a written statement.

Neighboring Maryland sports betting went live November 2022.

During the 28 days of February, Virginians wagered about $15.5 million per day on sporting events. This year’s Super Bowl generated $32.3 million in wagers, according to the report.

More than $430 million was wagered using mobile devices, while a combined $3.55 million was wagered at the sports books at the Bristol Casino and Rivers Casino Portsmouth, according to the report.

Interestingly, the return at casinos was considerably greater, with $3.46 million won on $3.55 million wagered compared to $390.5 million out of $430.2 million wagered online.

Gross winnings totaled $394 million for a combined 9.1% operators hold – wagers minus winnings of $28.3 million. The hold at sports books was just over $40,000.

Sports betting generated over $4.68 million in taxes, compared to $6.3 million received in January.