 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Virginia sports betting reached $4.4B in 2022

  • 0
BHC logo square

Virginians wagered over $500 million on sporting events for the third consecutive month during December, bringing total wagering for 2022 to nearly $4.4 billion.

The Virginia Lottery released its report on December wagering Wednesday. It shows wagers exceeded $503 million during the month or about $16.2 million per day. Wagering exceeded $528 million in October and $518 million in November, meaning over $1.5 billion of the yearly total occurred during the final quarter.

The monthly total involved 14 licensed operators and represented a nearly 18% increase over December 2021 when only 11 operators were active, according to the statement.

Bettors were rewarded with $452.38 million in winnings, down from $461 million in November and a record $476 million in October. Total winnings for the year were $3.95 billion.

Adjusted gross revenues, or wagers minus winnings, for the state’s licensed operators were $47.02 million, marking the fourth consecutive month revenues topped $45 million. Their take for the year was over $302 million.

People are also reading…

Three operators continue earning the lion’s share of business during the first 11 months of the year, according to a report to the Virginia Lottery Board last week.

FanDuel received 41% of all sports bets in Virginia, followed by Draft Kings at 23% and Bet MGM at 18.3%. Caesars reported 7.8% of activity, BarStool was at 3.9% and Points Bet at 2.4%.

Hard Rock Bristol, located at the Bristol Casino, accepted its first wager on March 31, 2022 and now has 0.84% of total sports wagers placed in Virginia, according to the lottery report.

Pro basketball remains the most popular betting sport in Virginia, with 22.3% of all wagers during the first 11 months of the year. It was followed by football at 15.7%, tennis at 11.9%, baseball at 11.7%, college basketball at 5.6% and soccer at 4.4%

State law places a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue. Eight operators reported net positive AGR for December, leading to $7.0 million in tax payments for the month, with $6.8 million going to the general fund. Taxes for the year were nearly $45 million.

Virginia 2022 Sports Betting

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Month Wagered Payouts Adj.Gr.Rev. Taxes

Jan. $485.54M $446.94M $18.22M $2.87M

Feb. $401.88M $374.39M $7.88M $1.40M

March $469.48M $435.78M $14.32M $2.11M

April $399.47M $363.20M $20.76M $3.04M

May $351.45M $308.91M $27.52M $3.89M

June $295.23M $269.27M $12.98M $1.87M

July $266.01M $239.97M $21.39M $3.06M

August $284.67M $247.69M $31.44M $4.47M

Sept. $411.27M $357.45M $48.39M $7.25M

Oct. $528.03M $476.86M $45.53M $6.95M

Nov. $518.81M $461.28M $52.82M $7.78M

Dec. $503.07M $452.38M $47.02M $7.02M

YTD $4.39B     $3.95B      $302.74M $44.8M

Source: Virginia Lottery Board

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Why snail skin therapy is the new facial trend

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts