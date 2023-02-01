Virginia sports betting reached $4.4B in 2022

Virginians wagered over $500 million on sporting events for the third consecutive month during December, bringing total wagering for 2022 to nearly $4.4 billion.

The Virginia Lottery released its report on December wagering Wednesday. It shows wagers exceeded $503 million during the month or about $16.2 million per day. Wagering exceeded $528 million in October and $518 million in November, meaning over $1.5 billion of the yearly total occurred during the final quarter.

The monthly total involved 14 licensed operators and represented a nearly 18% increase over December 2021 when only 11 operators were active, according to the statement.

Bettors were rewarded with $452.38 million in winnings, down from $461 million in November and a record $476 million in October. Total winnings for the year were $3.95 billion.

Adjusted gross revenues, or wagers minus winnings, for the state’s licensed operators were $47.02 million, marking the fourth consecutive month revenues topped $45 million. Their take for the year was over $302 million.

Three operators continue earning the lion’s share of business during the first 11 months of the year, according to a report to the Virginia Lottery Board last week.

FanDuel received 41% of all sports bets in Virginia, followed by Draft Kings at 23% and Bet MGM at 18.3%. Caesars reported 7.8% of activity, BarStool was at 3.9% and Points Bet at 2.4%.

Hard Rock Bristol, located at the Bristol Casino, accepted its first wager on March 31, 2022 and now has 0.84% of total sports wagers placed in Virginia, according to the lottery report.

Pro basketball remains the most popular betting sport in Virginia, with 22.3% of all wagers during the first 11 months of the year. It was followed by football at 15.7%, tennis at 11.9%, baseball at 11.7%, college basketball at 5.6% and soccer at 4.4%

State law places a 15% tax on sports betting activity based on each permit holder’s adjusted gross revenue. Eight operators reported net positive AGR for December, leading to $7.0 million in tax payments for the month, with $6.8 million going to the general fund. Taxes for the year were nearly $45 million.

Virginia 2022 Sports Betting

Month Wagered Payouts Adj.Gr.Rev. Taxes

Jan. $485.54M $446.94M $18.22M $2.87M

Feb. $401.88M $374.39M $7.88M $1.40M

March $469.48M $435.78M $14.32M $2.11M

April $399.47M $363.20M $20.76M $3.04M

May $351.45M $308.91M $27.52M $3.89M

June $295.23M $269.27M $12.98M $1.87M

July $266.01M $239.97M $21.39M $3.06M

August $284.67M $247.69M $31.44M $4.47M

Sept. $411.27M $357.45M $48.39M $7.25M

Oct. $528.03M $476.86M $45.53M $6.95M

Nov. $518.81M $461.28M $52.82M $7.78M

Dec. $503.07M $452.38M $47.02M $7.02M

YTD $4.39B $3.95B $302.74M $44.8M

Source: Virginia Lottery Board