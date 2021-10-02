Virginia sports betting picks up in August

That also resulted in less tax revenue for the state. Taxes totaled $1.3 million for August, down from $1.8 million in July.

Virginia’s statute allows operators to deduct certain customer acquisition costs from adjusted gross revenue and operators reported over $6.8 million in bonuses and free-play incentives in August.

“In August, there were eight sports gambling operators who were included in the commonwealth’s financial report, which was an increase of one from July. Virginia is a jurisdiction where operators have entered the market in incremental fashion. The addition of new operators along with the coming football season, when operators recruit new customers, seem to be contributing to a more aggressive approach in bonus and promotion spend. At least in the short-run, that’s good for customers,” according to VirginiaIsForBettors.com.

The August daily average betting was $5.88 million per day, up from $5.22 million per day average for July, which was the lowest of the seven full months gaming has been available.

Virginia’s eight licensed operators included in the report were FanDuel, Draft Kings, BetMGM, Rivers Portsmouth Gaming, Caesars Virginia, Wynn, Unibet Interactive and Penn Sports Interactive, also known as Barstool Sports.

On Thursday, Golden Nugget Online Gaming announced it was launching its service in Virginia. Golden Nugget received a temporary permit from the Virginia Lottery in March. Bally’s Corp. also has a temporary permit but hasn’t announced its plans.