Virginia’s DMV reopens Tuesdays and Thursdays to walk-in customers

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices are open for walk-in traffic once again.

“We were directed by the General Assembly to integrate walk-in services back into our operations in addition to appointments,” DMV spokesperson Brandy Brubaker said.

DMV offices are now open Tuesdays and Thursdays for walk-in traffic. Tuesday was the first day Virginia motorists could walk into a DMV office and be seen in person by a DMV customer rep without an appointment since the pandemic begin in March of 2020.

On Tuesday, Brubaker said the Lebanon office had a steady customer flow.

DMV offices remain open by appointment only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Brubaker said.

Some Southwest Virginia offices — Abingdon, Galax, Norton, Pulaski, Tazewell and Wytheville — are open on Saturdays for walk-in traffic, as well.

Across Southwest Virginia, other DMV offices are open to walk-in traffic on Tuesdays and Thursdays only at Clinitwood, Gate City, Jonesville, Lebanon, Marion and Vansant.

Also gone with the reopening are the controversial walk-in fees, in which patrons once paid a $5 fee to do in-person business with DMV offices.