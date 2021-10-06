 Skip to main content
Virginia’s DMV reopens Tuesdays and Thursdays to walk-in customers
Department of Motor Vehicles
Virginia's DMV reopens Tuesdays and Thursdays to walk-in customers

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) offices are open for walk-in traffic once again.

“We were directed by the General Assembly to integrate walk-in services back into our operations in addition to appointments,” DMV spokesperson Brandy Brubaker said.

DMV offices are now open Tuesdays and Thursdays for walk-in traffic. Tuesday was the first day Virginia motorists could walk into a DMV office and be seen in person by a DMV customer rep without an appointment since the pandemic begin in March of 2020.

On Tuesday, Brubaker said the Lebanon office had a steady customer flow.

DMV offices remain open by appointment only Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Brubaker said.

Some Southwest Virginia offices — Abingdon, Galax, Norton, Pulaski, Tazewell and Wytheville — are open on Saturdays for walk-in traffic, as well.

Across Southwest Virginia, other DMV offices are open to walk-in traffic on Tuesdays and Thursdays only at Clinitwood, Gate City, Jonesville, Lebanon, Marion and Vansant.

Also gone with the reopening are the controversial walk-in fees, in which patrons once paid a $5 fee to do in-person business with DMV offices.

”Our offices have been open,” Brubaker said. “We’ve just been operating by appointment only. We started opening offices in phases since May 2020.

The DMV Select office at Abingdon in the Washington County government building has remained open to walk-in traffic throughout the pandemic, Washington County Treasurer Fred Parker said.

“At one point, there were only three DMV Selects open in the state,” Parker said. “We’re one of the biggest DMV Selects in the state. DMV Select can do everything but a birth certificate and a driver’s license.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | @BHC_Tennis

