Virginia National Guard to conduct mass testing events in Mount Rogers Health District

MARION, Va. — The Virginia National Guard will conduct mass COVID-19 testing events in the Mount Rogers Health District next week as a result of high regional positivity rates.

These events, being held Dec. 14-19, are free, open to the public and don’t require an appointment or advance registration, according to a statement from the Health District. Testing will begin at 8 a.m. at each location and continue until test supplies are exhausted or there’s no one waiting to be tested.

“COVID-19 percent positivity is at an alarming 24.2% in Mount Rogers Health District,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health district director. “This tells us that we need more testing in our region. We have partnered with the National Guard and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management to bring these resources to our community.”

Testing will occur Monday through Saturday.

The schedule is:

Monday, Dec. 14 — Abingdon High School lower parking lot, 705 Thompson Drive, Abingdon;

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — First Baptist Church, 1024 E. Stuart Drive, Galax;

Wednesday, Dec. 16, Marion Senior High School, 848 Stage St., Marion;