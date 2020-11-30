Virginia Lottery official updates sportsbook schedule

Virginia gamblers can likely begin betting on sports in early 2021, a state lottery official said last week.

The Virginia Lottery Board has received 25 applications from potential sportsbook operators and expects to issue the first license early next year, according to Kevin Hall, executive director of the Virginia Lottery. Hall addressed the Virginia House Appropriations Committee last week.

“There has been a high level of interest by leading national and international operators. I think that validates Virginia’s efforts to strike an appropriate and responsible balance in the sports betting program,” Hall told the committee.

It has been a whirlwind year for the lottery, which was assigned responsibility to establish and oversee sports betting and to develop casino gaming regulations and ultimately oversee casinos now approved in four Virginia cities.

“We are now reviewing the applicants and we will conduct background and suitability checks within the 90-day time frame specified in the statute. We expect to be in position to issue the first online sports betting licenses early in 2021,” he said.