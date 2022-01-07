Virginia lawmakers urge EPA to aid landfill issues

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia’s federal lawmakers are jointly urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to assist with resolving odor problems at the Bristol Virginia landfill.

In a joint letter Thursday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to take steps to aid the city in finding and solving the cause of offensive odors that are causing quality of life and health concerns in both Virginia and Tennessee.

Their letter follows a similar city request for assistance Jan. 3, asking for help from both the EPA and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality on the issue, which has continued for more than a year.

In their letter, they note that both Bristols and the surrounding area have been negatively impacted.

“It is our understanding that Environmental Protection Agency staff has been involved in assisting Bristol with certain aspects of the landfill and we thank you for that assistance,” the lawmakers wrote. “As mentioned in the January 3rd letter, Bristol has also worked with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) as well as private consultants and engineers in an attempt to address the odor issue plaguing the city and surrounding areas.