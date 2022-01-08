Virginia lawmakers returning to a different state landscape

“Slim majorities encourage all parties to come to the table and reach a reasonable compromise on most issues. It is uncertain how this will work out on any specific legislation, but I am certain it will result in accomplishing goals that could not have been achieved over the last two years,” Morefield said.

Taxes and budget

Gov.-elect Youngkin has already announced he intends to eliminate the 2.5% tax charged on groceries and reduce the tax on gasoline. Those revenue streams don’t just flow into Richmond but are shared with localities, making this process more complex. And those are but the tip of the budget iceberg.

“We already know that, based on some things that Gov. Northam included in his outgoing budget proposal that includes addressing the grocery tax and increasing the standard deduction. In addition to the budget proposal, there is already some bipartisan legislation on this front in the Senate. Sen. Chap Peterson, D-Fairfax, and Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, have bills on increasing the standard deduction,” Pillion said.