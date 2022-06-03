Virginia High School graduates class of more than 150 seniors

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High School’s class of 2022 endured more than two years of the COVID-19 global pandemic, but it neither defined them nor stifled their accomplishments, speakers said during Friday’s commencement ceremony.

One hundred fifty-three seniors walked into the school’s Bearcat Den gym Friday to the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance,” as a crowd of about 2,000 family, friends and faculty looked on, cheered and applauded enthusiastically. They walked out some two hours later after receiving their diplomas and accolades.

“No one would have expected that our freshman year would be the only normal year we would have at Virginia High,” valedictorian Caleigh Hampton said during her remarks. “Our sophomore year was suddenly interrupted by a global pandemic, which forced us out of the classroom and into internet learning.

“Trying to maintain the workload of our classes while being surrounded by fear of the unknown was not only challenging but mentally exhausting. However, as a class, we not only met but exceeded expectations. Together our class was filled with state champions, award-winning artists, published writers, recipients of career and technical certifications, successful musicians and many other accomplishments. And if you think you haven’t accomplished anything, look at where you are today. Graduation is an accomplishment in and of itself.”

Hampton said a primary childhood goal was to learn how to ride her bicycle without the use of its “nasty neon green” training wheels. With help from her sister, the wheels came off but Caleigh endured a series of falls with the bike, but she refused to quit.

“The world today consistently tries to knock us off our bikes. If the past two years have been any indication, it illustrates that we can persevere through dark and difficult times,” she said. “Anything you want in life will require hard work and persistence. There will be days that you are discouraged, and you’ll want to give up. … But just when you think you’ve hit rock bottom, remember how far you have come.

“Anybody here tonight who knows how to ride a bike, had to learn to get back up. All of us have different journeys, and we will encounter different challenges. But the same strength we have shown the last four years will continue to guide us through the trials,” she said.

Class salutatorian Allison Buchanan also offered words of encouragement to her classmates.

“As you leave today remember the most successful people are the ones who inspire others to greatness,” Buchanan said. “It is a journey; a journey that can be used to better our community and the people around us. We will have successes, but we will also all have failures. It is what we accomplish with our successes and what we learn from our failures that matter.”

Virginia High School Principal Ronnie Collins called the students “my heroes” for coming to school and completing their studies in the face of the global pandemic.

Collins recounted a lengthy list of accomplishments both athletic and academic for the school and the class of 2022.

Class members have earned over $859,600 in college scholarship awards, Collins said.

Fifteen members of the class of 2022 earned a certificate from Virginia Highlands Community College — representative of completing at least one year’s worth of college credit and four seniors have already graduated from VHCC with a two-year associate’s degree.

“One of our most special awards, and you see most seniors wearing them, are the red cords. You donated enough blood to save over 1,200 lives. If you look around, this gym was built to seat 2,500, so you saved about one out of every two people here,” Collins said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.