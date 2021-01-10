Virginia General Assembly convenes Jan. 13: Here's a preview of the session

“At this point, it’s unclear if there may be an effort or support for delaying that or there may be an effort to speed it along and forget the timeline,” Pillion said. “Given the impact of COVID, we’re hoping there is an effort to tweak that a little bit.”

Reducing SOLs

Pillion and O’Quinn plan to continue their efforts to reduce the number of standardized tests required for students in K-12 public schools — at a time when many of the state’s students are learning from home via computer and not in classrooms.

“We’re not in the camp of saying we need to do away with SOLs. We need the benchmarks, we need to know the kids are making progress; if things are going like they should go in the classroom. But testing is in overkill mode,” O’Quinn said.

“There is no call for the amount of tests we put young kids through during the course of their K-12 career. A few sessions ago, we got about 25% of those repealed from grades four through eight. We’d like to pull a few more off so we’ve got the essential tests, but with more time and latitude to do more hands-on learning.”

Pillion said he hopes to eliminate about 10 more tests and reduce the amount to what is required by the federal government.