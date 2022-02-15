 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia congressmen announce federal funds for Hurley

BHC 01192022 Hurley Flooding FEMA 01

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith announced that almost $175,000 will be sent to the Hurley Disaster Recovery Project from the federal Appalachian Regional Commission.

 Photo courtesy Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

Federal money is on the way to residents of Hurley, Virginia, to help the Buchanan County town recover from the devastating flooding of August 2021.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., along with Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, announced $174,458 in funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will be sent to the United Way of Southwest Virginia Inc. for the Hurley Disaster Recovery Project.

Losses due to the flooding affected 1,000 community members, as more than 30 residential structures were damaged and more than 40 were destroyed.

The ARC funds will be used to support a public-private partnership, which is coordinating the long-term recovery efforts from the flooding by assisting 70 households with disaster relief and constructing or rehabilitating 50 homes.

Sens. Warner and Kaine and Rep. Griffith have been pushing for federal assistance since the devastating floods occurred. Earlier this month, the lawmakers announced the availability of disaster assistance applications for Southwest Virginia residents and businesses affected by the flooding.

