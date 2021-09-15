Virginia City hybrid coal plant to operate until 2045, officials say

Dominion Energy’s Virginia City hybrid coal plant in Wise County is expected to remain in operation for the next 24 years, a company official said.

The plant is slated to remain online until 2045, when it is to be closed by the Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020. That legislation included an exception that allows the plant to remain open past 2024, when other coal plants are to close.

Until that time, it remains an important part of the fleet, according to William Murray, Dominion’s senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications.

“We plan to operate it until 2045. It is a very important resource for our system,” Murray said in response to a question during a meeting Monday with the Bristol Herald Courier’s editorial board.

“It’s the most modern coal plant that we have; it’s one of the most modern in the world. It’s got a good energy security advantage because its fuel is on site, it can operate on demand, operate around the clock when needed, but it’s also got a good environmental story,” he said. “Its emissions are low, it’s a very heavily controlled plant and because of the ability to burn gob coal and biomass.”