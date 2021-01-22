Virginia Business College receives state’s approval

VI closed in 2014 after suffering financial collapse, lost accreditation and diminished enrollment. The campus is owned by Chinese entrepreneur Zhiting Zang, who is developing it under the aegis of his U.S. Magis International Education Center.

“Education is an investment in your future,” Couch said in the statement. “We have the right programs that are student-centered and career-focused. Our programs will provide you with the knowledge and skills for a rewarding career.

“Bristol has an iconic sign that sits over State Street that reads ‘Bristol, a good place to live.’ We believe that Bristol is a great place to learn,” Couch said. “We are located a few blocks from downtown Bristol on the former campus of Virginia Intermont College. And most importantly, you will be with the right people. All of our employees are carefully selected and bring knowledge, skills and a desire to assist and challenge you in support of your educational goals.”