Virginia Business College receives state’s approval

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Business College has received state approval to begin operations and classes are expected to begin Feb. 1.
On Wednesday, the State Council on Higher Education for Virginia granted a certificate to operate to the startup private school, culminating a years-long process to rejuvenate the former Virginia Intermont College campus on Moore Street.
“This is a significant milestone in the history of the college,” President Gene Couch said in a written statement Thursday. “The college can begin admitting students. Classes will start on February 1, 2021.”
Council Director Peter Blake notified Couch earlier this week.
This represents a dramatic turnaround from June 2020, when the school’s board of trustees voted not to try to open in August — as originally planned — due to the worldwide public health pandemic. Most U.S. colleges and universities suspended in-person instruction last March and most used a mix of virtual and in-person learning during the fall semester.
Due to COVID-19, the school’s first semester course offerings will be online and in person for commuting students who live in this area. The college plans to move to a residential model this fall, according to the statement. It will offer a bachelor’s degree in business.
VI closed in 2014 after suffering financial collapse, lost accreditation and diminished enrollment. The campus is owned by Chinese entrepreneur Zhiting Zang, who is developing it under the aegis of his U.S. Magis International Education Center.
“Education is an investment in your future,” Couch said in the statement. “We have the right programs that are student-centered and career-focused. Our programs will provide you with the knowledge and skills for a rewarding career.
“Bristol has an iconic sign that sits over State Street that reads ‘Bristol, a good place to live.’ We believe that Bristol is a great place to learn,” Couch said. “We are located a few blocks from downtown Bristol on the former campus of Virginia Intermont College. And most importantly, you will be with the right people. All of our employees are carefully selected and bring knowledge, skills and a desire to assist and challenge you in support of your educational goals.”
