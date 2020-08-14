Virginia: Ballad Health providing public advantage

The Virginia Department of Health recently concurred with its Tennessee counterpart that Ballad Health is providing a public advantage under the terms of a merger approved by both states.

Virginia issued its annual review of Ballad Health, which follows a Tennessee report issued in April. Ballad was formed in 2018 from the union of Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System under the terms of a Certificate of Public Advantage in Tennessee and Cooperative Agreement in Virginia. The merger was permitted so long as the benefits of the merged entity outweighed the lack of competition and each state is responsible for annually reviewing the merger through a number of metrics.

“I find that the benefits of the Cooperative Agreement for the period of FY 2019, and likely to result in the future, continue to outweigh the disadvantages attributable to a reduction in competition resulting from the Cooperative Agreement,” Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver wrote in the cover letter accompanying his department’s 30-page assessment.

The report cites a number of improvements made during the past fiscal year, including plans to increase nursing salaries $100 million over 10 years, implement “multiple billing and charging policies to reduce the burden of health cost to the region’s residents,” cost-reducing programs and demonstrated improvement on a majority of quality measures.

“Based on information gleaned from the active supervision process since the merger on January 31, 2018, the majority of quality measures reported to the states have shown improvement, overall access to care has not suffered, and charges remain within what is allowed,” according to the report.