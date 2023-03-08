BREAKS, Va. — Seven projects, including the construction of a wildlife viewing tower, are among the improvements planned this spring at the Breaks Interstate Park due in part to an up to $88,809 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority.

The wildlife viewing tower, which is projected to be approximately 10 feet tall, will be able to accommodate up to 20 people at a time and will be installed in the park’s elk habitat area near the campground, according to a written statement.

“VCEDA is pleased to once again assist in the further development of the Breaks Interstate Park and its amenities through this grant,” said VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “The park continues to be one of the e-Region’s greatest assets.”

According to the application, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources will also contribute approximately $17,000 to the construction of the wildlife viewing tower, in addition to approximately $40,000 they have already contributed to create elk habitat within the park. The tower will be installed to provide guests with a view of any elk which are attracted to the park by the habitat project.

“Park management is grateful for the ongoing partnership with VCEDA and all of the assistance they provide as we develop new opportunities and update our existing facilities,” said Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley. “This most recent grant will help finance several park beautification projects, but the addition of a wildlife viewing tower is the most exciting aspect of the grant.

“The tower will be accessible from a newly improved multi-use trail system and is located in the middle of habitat improvement work that was conducted by the Department of Wildlife Resources,” Bradley said. “This addition will complement everything else that has already been done in this area to greatly enhance wildlife viewing opportunities within the park.”

Infrastructure improvements planned include the repainting of five Laurel Lake cabins and the visitor center, the purchase and installation of new picnic tables, gravel for the campground, mulch for playgrounds and new signage to be installed along the park’s roadways.

According to the application, the park estimates it will have seven full-time and 115 part-time employees, within two years.