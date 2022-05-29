Vietnam veteran finds a home at the Bristol DAV

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — It was 1965 and a German-born 17-year-old from Oregon had run away from home — again.

It took authorities six months to find him, but when they did Wolfgang Bauder decided to join the Army “to get away,” he said.

Three months after turning 18, Bauder found himself in the middle of the Vietnam War.

“I said let’s go over there and see what it’s all about, so I volunteered,” Bauder said. “I was going to be a ground pounder, but when I got there they were begging for gunners for helicopters.”

Tasked with manning an M60 machine gun aboard a Huey helicopter, Bauder had the misfortune of being shot down a half dozen times within his first year in Vietnam. Fortunately, he survived, but some of his pilots and fellow comrades weren’t as lucky.

Each Memorial Day, Bauder remembers those lives lost.

“[Memorial Day] kind of brings back memories of friends you’ve lost … things you’ve seen happen that you never thought could happen, but did,” Bauder said. “It’s amazing some of the stuff you live through and walk away from, and you wonder — why didn’t that touch me?”

Two memories that stick out in Bauder’s 74-year-old mind are when he was shot down twice in the span of about a month.

In October 1966, Bauder escaped death when more than a dozen bullets entered his aircraft right next to where he was seated.

“I’ve had a guardian angel all my life,” Bauder said.

A month later, his helicopter crashed into a big field. He ended up alone, fending for himself while pinned down for hours behind a stump with his machine gun. It’s an episode he says earned him the Army Commendation Medal.

When his first tour in Vietnam ended after a year, Bauder went home to the United States, but ended up asking to go back to Vietnam as an advisor with the Military Assistance Command. His wish was granted, and he went back to Vietnam and specialized in security and intelligence work.

After serving a total of three years in Vietnam, Bauder was honorably discharged from the Army as a sergeant after four years in the service. Following stints working for a chemical company and driving trucks, Bauder joined the Navy and became a recruiter, a job that took him to Bristol, Tennessee, where he lives today.

In all, Bauder logged nearly two decades of active service in the U.S. military, serving in the Army, Navy and National Guard, and flew on hundreds of combat missions in Vietnam.

In more recent years, the aging, yet spry, and hard-nosed Bauder, known as Wolf, has found solace at Bristol’s Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter #39, headquartered in Bluff City. There he serves as 2nd Junior Vice Commander and runs the nonprofit’s food pantry.

The camaraderie shared with other veterans at the DAV has been a difference-maker for Bauder.

“I found a home with all my buddies (here),” Bauder said. “We can communicate with each other, and know what we are talking about.”

What Bauder found at the DAV, he feels, is something all veterans should have.

“It’s helped me a lot just being with these guys, instead of being at home,” Bauder said. “I can come here, and I can talk about what’s bothering me, and I can listen to what’s bothering them, [and] we can get it off our chest.”

This Memorial Day, Bauder — a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient — plans on helping the DAV raise funds in their biggest fundraiser of the year, which is held through community engagement at Food City stores in Bristol, Blountville and Piney Flats.

Although his life story consists of much more than his military service, those days Bauder spent in Vietnam dodging bullets and risking death will forever be a part of who he is.

“It’s been one heck of a life, but I’ve had a guardian angel,” Bauder said. “I went through a lot, and I’m still here.”

