Victims of murder-suicide to be laid to rest
Victims of murder-suicide to be laid to rest

  • Updated
Three children and their mother, who took all their lives in a shooting on Friday, will be laid to rest Wednesday in Marion.

Early Friday morning, according to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Jaklyn “Jakie” Harley killed her 10-year-old son, Jeremih Sean Harley; her 3-year-old daughter, Addisyn “Addie” Harris; and her 7-year-old son, Anthony Trent Harris. Then, she turned a handgun on herself, taking her own life.

All but Anthony died at the scene. He was flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he later died.

An 8-year-old girl fled the scene on foot to a relative’s home. She was unharmed.

Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler confirmed that no additional suspects exist in the murder-suicide, which occurred in a trailer at 117 Harley Road just off Thomas Bridge Road.

The family’s obituaries confirmed their identities, which Shuler had declined to do, noting the multiple families involved and the surviving child.

The online versions of the obituaries provided gentle tributes to each person. Of “Jakie,” her obituary said, “She was loved by her family and friends.”

Three-year-old Addie’s obituary said, “She was full of life and love for her parents and family.”

The remembrance of Anthony Trent said, “He was a happy boy who loved his family and spending time with his cousins.”

In his obituary, Jeremih’s loved ones said, “He was full of life and love for everyone he met — and he never met a stranger.”

Funeral services for the family are slated

for Wednesday at noon at Seaver-Brown Chapel in Marion.

On Friday and Monday, counselors from the school division and Mount Rogers Community Services were on hand at Oak Point Elementary School, which two of the slain children attended.

While school counselors assisted students with their grief, the Mount Rogers Community Services Youth Crisis Team supported Oak Point’s staff.

Dennis Carter, superintendent, said the school system sent a letter to OPES parents providing information, as well as the crisis team’s contact information.

The letter, written by Oak Point principal Gary Foulke, concluded by asking, “Please keep this family and the Oak Point Elementary School staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Morgan Greer, Mount Rogers Community Services director of clinical services, said Monday afternoon that the crisis team had debriefed the faculty and administration, giving them a safe place to talk about their thoughts and reactions. She emphasized to them that, in response to such a tragedy, a variety of emotions is normal and can be expected for weeks and months.

Of the staff, she said, “You could tell the whole school cared about those children and all their children.”

