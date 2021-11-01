VHCC, Va. Tech to team up for NatSci+Ag Expo

ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia Highlands Community College (VHCC) is teaming up with Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources and Environment as well as its College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to host the upcoming NatSci+Ag Expo on Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The in-person event will give area students and parents the unique opportunity to learn how those who desire a career outdoors can start local and then transfer to Virginia Tech.

The NatSci+Ag Expo event will include faculty and advisers from both Virginia Tech and Virginia Highlands Community College, as well as representatives from more than 10 private, state and federal agencies, including: the Virginia Department of Forestry; the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality; Appalachian Sustainable Development — and many more.

Students and parents will also have the opportunity to tour VHCC’s Treadwell-Jones Greenhouse, which serves as VHCC’s agricultural learning and academic laboratory.

For more information about the NatSci+Ag Expo, contact Traci Mitchell at 276-739-2547 or by email tmitchell@vhcc.edu.