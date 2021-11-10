 Skip to main content
Veterans Memorial Park hosting Veterans Day event in Abingdon
Veterans Memorial Park hosting Veterans Day event in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon is hosting a Veterans Day event at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, 11 a.m., just off Cummings Street.

Col. John L. Bradley III is the event’s featured speaker.

The event is slated to include tree dedications to honor U.S. Army Pvt. Frank McFarland; U.S. Air Force Sgt. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr.; U.S. Air Force Col. John L. Bradley III; U.S. Air Force Sgt. Albert C. Bradley; U.S. Coast Guard BM3 Jack McCrady; and U.S. Army Sgt. T/4 William C. Dickert.

For more information, visit abingdonveteranspark.com.

