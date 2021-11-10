Veterans Memorial Park hosting Veterans Day event in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Abingdon is hosting a Veterans Day event at Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, 11 a.m., just off Cummings Street.

The event is slated to include tree dedications to honor U.S. Army Pvt. Frank McFarland; U.S. Air Force Sgt. Joseph Pickett Johnson Jr.; U.S. Air Force Col. John L. Bradley III; U.S. Air Force Sgt. Albert C. Bradley; U.S. Coast Guard BM3 Jack McCrady; and U.S. Army Sgt. T/4 William C. Dickert.