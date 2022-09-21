Veterans Expo to return in October

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Expo will return this October following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

According to a press release from the office of Virginia State Senator Todd Pillion, the event will be held Thursday, October 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia. The event is open to any Southwest Virginia veteran and/or family member of a veteran.

Dozens of federal, state, and community resources will be available in addition to free health screenings offered by Ballad Health and free dental and oral cancer screenings by Appalachian Highlands Dental Center.

Lunch and refreshments will be offered courtesy of a donation from Food City.

“Our veterans and their families are the backbone of this country, having sacrificed

greatly for our families and freedoms,” Pillion said. “This is just one small way we can help give back, to ensure they are receiving the support and resources they need. It is always exciting to see the eagerness of our agencies and community organizations to serve our veteran population through this event. We invite everyone to come out so that we may serve you.”

While advance registration is not required, those interested in attending are asked to contact Pillion’s office at (276) 220-1209. Pillion represents the 40th district in the Senate of Virginia and is a veteran of the Virginia National Guard.