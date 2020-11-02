Vendor store gives sellers place to showcase their wares

ABINGDON, Va. — Local business owners Jennifer Puckett and Megan Collins are not afraid of chasing their dreams — even during a pandemic.

While many small businesses throughout the country are shuttering due to COVID-19, the entrepreneurs have taken a leap of faith and opened Market on Main, a vendor store for people looking for unique finds, many of which are made locally.

“I think this will be a good fit for the downtown area,” said Puckett, 35, who added she has heard nothing but positive remarks about the new business.

“We’ve had people who have eaten at nearby restaurants pop in and say they are excited for us. It feels good to be supported by the town.

“We want to bring more retail to this side of town.”

Marketplaces, which are rapidly dominating the world of business, benefit both the vendor and the marketplace owner. Sellers gain visibility by showcasing their products under one roof, and marketplace owners earn commissions from their sales.

Collins, who became a partner in the Abingdon business, was already familiar with the popularity of vendor shops. She is owner of The Trading Shoppees, located in Bristol and Tazewell, Virginia.