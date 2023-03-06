BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — At Monday’s Observation Knob Park Committee meeting, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable assured some seasonal campers he will try to secure refunds for them.

Speaking to those campers who elected not to participate in the coming season’s recently announced raffle for campground spots, Venable said he doesn’t have the authority to return county funds, but will seek refunds from the County Commission.

“We’ve got a number of people who are leaving the park and may not be back that paid storage fees and I don’t think we’ve given them as fair a shake as we could,” Venable said. “I don’t have the authority to give county money back, but it is my intention to find a sponsor to bring forward to the commission a resolution to refund camping winter storage fees.”

Venable recently issued a directive for all seasonal campers to move out of the park so pre-season work could begin.

About 20 campers, who’ve been outspoken in their criticism of the policy changes, attended the meeting but did not speak.

Venable also provided the committee with an update on the ongoing investigations into the complaints which they filed with the Tennessee comptroller’s office and the district attorney general’s office. He expressed his continued support of Chris Irke’s management of the park.

“Darlene [Calton] and I met with Chris on numerous occasions, and we talked about those complaints,” Venable said. “We will be satisfied with whatever the outcome of that is. I think we have reasonable explanations from campers that were involved and park staffers that were involved in all that situation.”

Irke, the Observation Knob Park manager, gave the Committee an update on the park’s current financial situation.

“The park has budgeted $407,834. So far this year, we have brought in $212,601,” Irke said. “We still need to hit $192,232 to finish this out, to hit budget.”

Irke also presented the committee with a breakdown of the new revenue plan, which sees the park focus away from seasonal camping, cutting the number of total sites from 178 to 88 and increasing the number of daily sites from 55 to 145, which could potentially see an increase in daily site revenue from $99,000 a year to $261,000.

Irke gave the committee a rundown of a couple of length-of-stay and camper rules and requirements, which he believes would be beneficial to the park in the long run. Those include creating a VIN number registration system through which future seasonal campers will have to provide up-to-date information on their campers.

“That VIN number, when we add it into our reservation system, it’s only going to allow it one time, so it’s one VIN, one entry per household, per address. That way, we can make sure that we are giving everyone a fair opportunity and that I, or you, or someone else isn’t trying to get multiple campsites,” Irke said. “That VIN number also is going to be tied back to their registration. It’s going to be tied to their proof of insurance as well.”

The committee also heard from Ambre Torbett, the Sullivan County director of planning and codes, who provided them with an update on the planned work around the park regarding accessibility, trail maintenance, and construction, which will be funded by the $470,000 Federal Lands Access Program grant that they received from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.