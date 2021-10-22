VDOT plans $33M project for I-81

“This got into the corridor CIP by meeting the criteria for the predicted traffic counts, and it looks at accidents and congestion,” project manager Gene Holley said. “We did multiple studies. One was to widen to the outside, and the other was to widen to the median. We did a cost-benefit analysis and found — if we went to the median — we could actually improve the northbound side also.”

By using the median, the project will only require acquisition of 1 acre of land with no homes or businesses displaced.

The project would add an additional traffic lane on the southbound side from just south of the Exit 10 bridge to existing three-lane near the Highlands shopping center. The median is wider from mile marker 9.7 to about 8.9, and at that point the third lane would be separated from the northbound side by a concrete barrier with the lane blending into the existing three-lane configuration.

Plans also include widening the existing bridge over Old Dominion Drive on the southbound side.

The third lane of I-81 northbound will extend to just south of the Old Dominion Drive crossing, but no work is planned on that section of the overpass, Holley said.