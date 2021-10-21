VDOT hosts open house today on I-81 work

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a meeting today to hear public input about proposed changes to Interstate 81.

The meeting will focus on the proposed widening of Interstate 81 southbound between Exit 7 and the extension of the northbound I-81 merge lane from Exit 7, according to a written statement.

In addition to extending the northbound merge lane from Exit 7, the proposed project would widen to three lanes 1.6 miles of southbound I-81 from mile marker 8.1 to mile marker 9.7. This section of I-81 southbound carries approximately 22,000 vehicles per day.

The open house format meetings will occur from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites — Bristol Convention Center, located at 3135 Linden Drive.

VDOT will follow current COVID-19 precautions to ensure the health and safety of attendees. The project website includes the same information, materials and presentations that will be available at the public hearing: https://www.virginiadot.org/i81SouthWideningWashCo.