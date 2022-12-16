VDOT crews are ready for winter storms

ABINGDON, Va. — Winter officially begins next week, so on Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation held a media event to discuss its preparations for the snow and ice expected in the coming months.

The state agency and its contractors are responsible for plowing and maintaining 7,400 miles of roadway across the 12 Southwest Virginia counties in its service area. In some cases towns and cities are in charge of plowing streets within their borders, and VDOT uses contract crews on interstate highways.

“We’ve been working since the summer to get all of the contracts established, all the people we need lined up, all the materials like salt ready for the winter season,” VDOT spokesperson Michelle Earl said. “Our crews work 12-hour shifts once snow is in the forecast. We monitor the weather and working with our internal VDOT team so we can make our plans to respond to the storm.”

In Southwest Virginia, VDOT has 700 vehicles to address snow, including 332 state vehicles, 216 hired vehicles and 167 additional pieces of equipment to use along the interstate highway system, Earl said.

The agency has a $17 million budget for clearing snow and ice in Southwest Virginia; the number is $220 million statewide.

“Our budget is $17 million but snow is an emergency for VDOT so we would continue working past that number,” she said.

Locally, VDOT has acquired about 95% of the salt it needs for this winter.

“We have not had any supply chain issues,” Earl said. “During the season, if we have back-to-back storms we’ve done some trading, if you will, within our 12-county district. So if Tazewell got more snow than Abingdon, they may do some trading of materials until we can get those resources in. It’s been a number of years since we’ve had any issues with salt.”

Earl said the department tries to adjust to circumstances and improve each year.

“Every storm is different, every winter is different. We’ll go back and re-evaluate in the spring and maybe change some things if things didn’t work or we need to add,” Earl said. “One thing that’s been added along the interstate — since we had the large storm in 2018 — was stationing tractors along the interstate so if we need to move something out of the way, we can respond quicker.

“We’ve made some changes internally on how we respond to snow and we’ve added some hourly employees who work for the winter season — who have their CDL [commercial driver’s license] — and they’ll come out and operate equipment if we need them,” Earl said.

The agency maintains salt stations along the interstate and at most of the offices throughout the district.

Among the most challenging conditions to clearing roadways are ice and sub-freezing temperatures such as those forecast for Christmas weekend.

“This week we had some ice in the forecast. When it starts out as rain, we don’t pre-treat the road because it washes off. With snow, it can be a wetter snow or a drier snow. We react differently with those conditions,” she said.

If rain doesn’t precede the winter storm, crews can pre-treat roadways up to 48 hours before, which can aid with snow and ice removal. However pre-treatment isn’t effective if roadway temperatures are below 20 degrees.

Those conditions plus terrain combine to make the process challenging.

“We have the mountainous regions along I-81 — Bristol, Staunton, Salem — we seem to get our fair share of accumulating snow in the winter months. Some of the higher elevations, some our primary and secondary highways may see more snow than average — above Marion, Bluefield, Tazewell and Wise — we see more snow in those areas,” Earl said.

The agency urges people to stay home, if possible, when road conditions are bad due to weather.

VDOT also has online tools including its 511 smart phone app and an online snow plow tracker to help inform the public about road conditions.