WISE, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health issued a recreational water advisory Wednesday for the South Fork of the Powell River.

The advisory is from near East Stone Gap to the Powell River at Big Stone Gap, according to a written statement.

For the safety of people and pets, VDH is advising that recreational water activities, such as swimming, wading, tubing, and whitewater kayaking (where submersion in the water is likely), should be avoided.

The advisory is issued because of a sewage release from a Big Stone Gap Department of Public Utilities sewer force main on February 21 into the Powell River, according to the statement.

As of 10 a.m. on Feb. 21, VDH was informed that approximately 50 gallons of sewage per minute from the force main was being released into the South Fork to the Powell River, following the main failure. Activities to repair the force main were expected to continue Wednesday.

VDH has observed no evidence of impacts to drinking water at this time.

Activities which are not likely to result in water submersion such as boating, fishing and canoeing may continue with proper caution to avoid contact with the water.

Swallowing contaminated water can cause gastrointestinal illnesses, with vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain or fever. Contact with contaminated water also can cause infections of the ears, nose, throat and skin.