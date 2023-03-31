LEBANON, Va. — The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority will provide an up to $250,000 loan to the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to finance additional work at the future Bates Family Farm.

Bates Family Farm relocated to Russell County in 2019 and not only raises goats, but is also a manufacturer of goat milk lotions and soaps, according to a written statement.

The IDA continues working with Bates Family Farm to expand into the former Acme building, located on East Main Street in Lebanon. Once improvements to the property are completed, the business will occupy the entire building and begin processing its products from that location.

They plan to move in by May.

“The IDA has been working with Bates Family Farm, LLC, on its planned expansion to develop a manufacturing/processing plant, bringing with it up to 35 full-time jobs within five years,” said Jonathan Belcher, VCEDA executive director/general counsel. “We are pleased to be able to assist the IDA with the funding needed to meet the Bates Family Farm’s upfit needs for the building.”

The most recent loan is the third one approved by VCEDA for the building. In June of 2021, the VCEDA board approved an up to $500,000 loan request from the IDA to assist with the purchase and renovation of the 41,600 square foot building. The site is approximately 2.19 acres and has public water and sewer with natural gas nearby.

In February 2022, the VCEDA board approved an additional up to $200,000 loan to be used to finance additional renovations and improvements.

The recent $250,000 loan will be used to complete the project and finish out the facility and also to address parking lot/drainage issues at the site.

“VCEDA's continued support for the Bates Family Farm Project is exciting and will prove to be a great asset to Russell County,” said Russell County IDA Executive Director Ernie McFaddin. “The farm's expansion project is a much needed aspect to this business and we are excited to see their continued growth. We look forward to seeing them in their expanded site in May of this year.”