LEBANON, Va. — Loans and grants totaling more than $1.31 million were approved for five projects in Russell, Tazewell and Wise counties, the Breaks Interstate Park and one regional project during a Thursday meeting of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority Board.

The projects are expected to help create up to 44 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs and to retain 67 existing jobs, according to a written statement from the agency.

Forty-three new projects announced in the region during 2022, expected to create a combined 365 full-time and 141 part-time jobs and $35.8 million in private investment, CEO Jonathan Belcher told the board. There were also seven expansion projects announced during the year which were projected to create 344 full-time jobs and 50 part-time jobs and private investment of $184.47 million.

In total, Belcher said, there were 50 projects announced in the region in calendar year 2022 projected to create 709 full-time and 191 part-time jobs and $220.35 million in private investment.

“Overall, activity since the last board meeting has focused on closing of loans and grants, attendance at marketing outreach events and assisting the Coalfields Expressway Authority,” Belcher told board members. “After a typically slower period from late November through January – which is not unusual -- project activity has begun to increase. Staff is currently working around 45 active projects.”

At Thursday’s meeting the board approved the following loans and grants:

• An up-to-$900,000 loan for the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance the purchase of real estate, building renovations and improvements to assist with the retention and expansion of an as yet unnamed business. The project is expected to result in 67 retained jobs plus eight new jobs.

• An up-to-$250,000 loan for the Russell County Industrial Development Authority to be used to finance additional renovations and improvements at the former Acme building and site located on East Main Street in Lebanon for an agricultural-related manufacturing and processing facility. The project is expected to create up to 35 full-time jobs in five years.

• An up-to-$50,000 grant from the VCEDA Coalfield Workforce Development and Training Fund to be used for workforce development and training to assist with the continued development and implementation of an online interactive course in entrepreneurial skills for high school students in the VCEDA region offered through the Napoleon Hill Foundation.

• An up-to-$30,000 grant for the Wise County Industrial Development Authority from the VCEDA Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund, using funds the IDA requested to finance site development, building improvements, construction and renovation and other improvements to assist the town of Appalachia on as yet unannounced project.

• An $88,809 grant from the VCEDA Civil Penalties Fund for the Breaks Interstate Park to be used to develop infrastructure and improvements at the park.

In other action, the board approved a collateral access agreement with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority and the Virginia Small Business Financing Authority on a previously announced substance abuse rehabilitation facility to be located in Dickenson County. VCEDA previously approved an up to $4 million loan for the project. The collateral access agreement was approved to help facilitate the closing of a $2 million loan approved by VSBFA, recently announced by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, for the project.